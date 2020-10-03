Critical Survey: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) versus Trip.com Group (NYSE:TCOM)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Phreesia and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 2 9 0 2.82 Trip.com Group 0 7 9 0 2.56

Phreesia currently has a consensus price target of $32.18, indicating a potential upside of 4.69%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $32.98, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Phreesia.

Volatility & Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Phreesia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -13.86% -18.50% -11.69% Trip.com Group -8.95% 1.01% 0.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Trip.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $124.78 million 9.35 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -6.83 Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 3.35 $1.01 billion $1.16 26.75

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Phreesia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, including through Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients, healthcare provider organizations, and life sciences companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

