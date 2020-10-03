Critical Contrast: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) & IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -8.91% -11.18% -6.36% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

60.2% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Upwork shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upwork and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 7.54 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -125.60 IBEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IBEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Upwork and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 3 5 0 2.63 IBEX 0 0 5 0 3.00

Upwork currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential downside of 22.15%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.96%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Upwork.

Summary

IBEX beats Upwork on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition. It also provides CLX Signal, a portal for real-time statistics, data, and reports for general users and report analysts; CLX Sense, a workflow and workforce management toolset for call center productivity and agent performance; and CLX Trust, which monitors and prevents internal fraud and security breaches. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

