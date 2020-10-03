Critical Contrast: Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) & Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (OTCMKTS:LSXMK)

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial alerts:

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C $7.79 billion 1.02 $355.38 million $1.53 22.38

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Profitability

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial -91.85% -115.78% -23.73% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.71%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C is more favorable than Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and provides satellite radio services to customers of rental car companies. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 34 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.