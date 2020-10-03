Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a d- rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crexendo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Crexendo news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil K. Puri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,000. Company insiders own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

