Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

AFG opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in American Financial Group by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

