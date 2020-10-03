Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Crawford United in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Crawford United from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Crawford United stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 6.55%. Equities analysts predict that Crawford United will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

