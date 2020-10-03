Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

NASDAQ BREW opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.77 million, a PE ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,393,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 86,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 30.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 236,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth about $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

