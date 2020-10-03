Contrasting Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & Capstone Technologies Group (NASDAQ:CATG)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.43, indicating that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series A and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc Series A -3.15% 15.92% 4.75% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and Capstone Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc Series A 0 2 2 0 2.50 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 64.44%. Given Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail Inc Series A is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series A and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc Series A $13.46 billion 0.23 -$456.00 million $1.93 3.89 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail Inc Series A.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series A beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Capstone Technologies Group

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

