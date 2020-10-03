Contrasting Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Atento (OTCMKTS:ATTO)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -3.55% -15.97% -2.04% Maxcom Telecomunic -31.92% -48.23% -11.30%

Atento has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -1.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atento and Maxcom Telecomunic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 1 0 1 0 2.00 Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $108.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,066.22%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atento and Maxcom Telecomunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.08 -$81.31 million ($1.61) -5.79 Maxcom Telecomunic $74.26 million 0.42 -$2.66 million N/A N/A

Maxcom Telecomunic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento.

Summary

Atento beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

About Maxcom Telecomunic

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

