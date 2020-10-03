Contrasting GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Model N (NASDAQ:MODN)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get GAN alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for GAN and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 1 6 0 2.86

Model N has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than GAN.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN N/A N/A N/A Model N -10.03% -13.21% -4.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Model N’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $29.97 million 15.14 $1.79 million N/A N/A Model N $141.24 million 8.45 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -80.33

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Model N.

About GAN

GAN Limited provides enterprise Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and online sports betting applications. It offers a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to the land-based U.S. casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. It also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.