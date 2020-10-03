Contrasting Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) & Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBELF)

Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Camber Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Camber Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Camber Energy has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its stock price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Camber Energy and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camber Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Camber Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camber Energy N/A -98.95% -27.80% Obsidian Energy -392.45% -157.52% -84.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camber Energy and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camber Energy $400,000.00 28.54 -$3.86 million N/A N/A Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.08 -$593.84 million N/A N/A

Camber Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

Camber Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

