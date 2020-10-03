Contrasting Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & CBAK Energy Technology (OTCMKTS:CBAT)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -612.83% -2,835.59% -131.79% CBAK Energy Technology -37.98% -71.22% -9.39%

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $920,000.00 248.26 -$4.41 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $22.19 million 9.19 -$10.77 million N/A N/A

Byrna Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBAK Energy Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Byrna Technologies and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology beats Byrna Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of non-lethal ammunition. It operates through the SDI and SDI Canada segments. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

