Contrasting Aphria (APHA) & The Competition

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aphria to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 403 14 2.32

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 100.19%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 119.72%. Given Aphria’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -40.09 Aphria Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.20

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.57, indicating that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

