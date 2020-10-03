Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $185.60 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

