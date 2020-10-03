Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

STZ.B opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,037.89 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $107.51 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

