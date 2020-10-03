Constellation Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by 98.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $185.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,311,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average is $170.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

