Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) (CVE:CN) shares traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 85,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 183,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50.

Condor Resources Inc. (CN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CN)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, and other precious and base metals, as well as silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's portfolio includes various projects, such as Chavin, Soledad, Quriurqu, HuiÃ±ac Punta, Ocros, Pucamayo, Humaya, Andrea, San Martin, Lucero, Quilisane, and Cobreorco.

