Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of CNCE opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

