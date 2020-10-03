Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $304.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.90. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. The company had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

