Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $354,889.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,631 shares of company stock worth $935,976. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CODI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

