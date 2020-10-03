Comparing Linx (NYSE:LINX) and Intuit (NYSE:INTU)

Linx (NYSE:LINX) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Linx alerts:

Linx pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Intuit pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Linx pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intuit pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Intuit has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Intuit is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Linx has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Linx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Linx and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linx 0.38% 0.60% 0.42% Intuit 23.78% 40.79% 22.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Linx and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linx 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 2 4 12 0 2.56

Intuit has a consensus target price of $360.29, indicating a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Linx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Linx and Intuit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linx $191.54 million 6.16 $9.85 million $0.05 124.60 Intuit $7.68 billion 10.97 $1.83 billion $6.56 49.07

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Linx. Intuit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intuit beats Linx on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linx

Linx S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions. The company also provides telecommunication services, such as transmission of voice, data, image, and sound through services of network and circuit, telephony, and other systems, including the Internet. In addition, it offers technical support, advisory, and training services; and operates cloud platform. Further, the company develops and sells POS, automation software, and electronic payment solutions, as well as promotion engine for retail chains in the principal Latin American markets. Additionally, it offers Software as a Service solutions for micro and small retailers; and ERP solutions and services for footwear retail. The company was formerly known as LMI S.A. and changed its name to Linx S.A. in September 2004. Linx S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.