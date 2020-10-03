Comparing Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Astea International (NASDAQ:ATEA)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Intuit has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intuit and Astea International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 2 4 12 0 2.56 Astea International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuit currently has a consensus target price of $360.29, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than Astea International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuit and Astea International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $7.68 billion 10.97 $1.83 billion $6.56 49.07 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 23.78% 40.79% 22.22% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats Astea International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

