Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.19. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

