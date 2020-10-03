Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.

Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.85. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

