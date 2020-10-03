Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.78.
Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.85. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $96,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $464,800 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.
About Coherus Biosciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
