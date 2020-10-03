COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.