CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong market position of CME Group driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry year to date. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition also poses financial risk.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CME. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.76.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 205.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

