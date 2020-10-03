Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $613,800.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion and a PE ratio of -64.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
