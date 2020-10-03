Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $613,800.00 in Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion and a PE ratio of -64.23. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 440.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,308,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.