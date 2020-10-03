CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CLSK opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth $56,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

