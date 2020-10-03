CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Shares of CLSK opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.