Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.05.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $213.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.89. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 24.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

