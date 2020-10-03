City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.

NYSE CIO opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.18.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.29). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 227,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 783,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 84,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

