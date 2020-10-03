City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. City currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $923.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.55. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that City will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in City during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 14.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

