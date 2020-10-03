Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $152.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.77.
A number of analysts have commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.
In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,683 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 780,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,502. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.17 and a 1-year high of $173.56.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
