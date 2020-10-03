Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives $152.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.77.

A number of analysts have commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,593,830.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,607 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,683 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 780,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,502. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.17 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

