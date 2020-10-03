Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

CZWI stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,682 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

