Citigroup Upgrades GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Neutral

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.69. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. Analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 13.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

