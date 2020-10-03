CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHSCP stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

