China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHU. ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.
