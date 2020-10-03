China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CHU. ValuEngine downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,567,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 404,552 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 41,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 139.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 93,450 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

