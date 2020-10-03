China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Enterprise, Limited is engaged in retail, beverage, food processing, distribution, and property investment businesses. The retail business of the Company includes the operation of supermarket and logistics, retail stores and other stores for the distribution of traditional Chinese arts and crafts products, antiques, luxury goods, nutritious products, pharmaceutical products and general merchandise. Its beverage business provides breweries and purified water. The company’s food processing and distribution business engages in the research and development, production, processing, wholesale, retail, transportation, and international trading of food products, abattoir and livestock raising operations. It provides meat products and aquatic products. The company’s investment property business owns rental property portfolio for commercial, retail, industrial, and office use. China Resources Enterprise, Limited is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of CRHKY opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and distributes beer products under the Snow brand. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 78 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. It is also involved in financing business.

