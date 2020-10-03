Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.65.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.