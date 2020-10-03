Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.65.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $439.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Childrens Place by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
