Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.65.

Childrens Place stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $439.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Childrens Place by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

