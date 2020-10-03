Centrus Energy (LEU) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Centrus Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centrus Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $209.70 million -$16.50 million -3.40 Centrus Energy Competitors $1.62 billion -$27.86 million 10.34

Centrus Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy Competitors 407 1155 1271 41 2.33

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Centrus Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95% Centrus Energy Competitors -16.82% -5.21% 0.63%

Volatility & Risk

Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.44, indicating that their average share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

