Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CENT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

