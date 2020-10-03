Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Centene also posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Centene has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,259,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Centene by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196,876 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

