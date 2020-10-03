CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Upgraded to Buy at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $26.50 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

