CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

In other news, CFO Farzana K. Mitchell sold 271,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $51,593.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,298 shares in the company, valued at $32,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,452,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,182. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

