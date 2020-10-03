CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.
Shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.74% of the company’s stock.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
