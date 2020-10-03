CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Also, Director John J. Lacarte bought 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $193,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,488 shares of company stock valued at $721,489 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 133.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.