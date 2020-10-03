Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

