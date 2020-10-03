CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

