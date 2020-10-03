Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) versus Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Financial Review

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Carbonite alerts:

This table compares Carbonite and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38 Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 14.36 -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carbonite and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite 1 6 0 0 1.86 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carbonite currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential downside of 11.23%. Given Carbonite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carbonite is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Carbonite and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19% Greenpro Capital -44.31% -36.22% -16.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Carbonite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Carbonite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbonite beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment, and for sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, financial, and IT related services. In addition, the company holds life insurance; provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and offers wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.