CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $548.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 19.66.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 777,701 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 861,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 657,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 985.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 515,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

